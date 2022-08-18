Have Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Financial Officer, Charles Jemley, recently sold a substantial US$3.9m worth of stock at a price of US$46.28 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 6.8% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Dutch Bros Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Charles Jemley is the biggest insider sale of Dutch Bros shares that we've seen in the last year. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$42.87. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, Dutch Bros insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:BROS Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Dutch Bros

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Dutch Bros insiders own about US$234m worth of shares (which is 3.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dutch Bros Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Dutch Bros stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Dutch Bros (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

