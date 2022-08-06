Have DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Vice President of IT, Robert Richard, recently sold US$378k worth of stock at US$130 per share. That sale was 13% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DTE Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & COO of DTE Electric Company, Trevor Lauer, sold US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$120 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$129. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 35% of Trevor Lauer's holding.

Insiders in DTE Energy didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DTE Insider Trading Volume August 6th 2022

Insider Ownership Of DTE Energy

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that DTE Energy insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$188m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The DTE Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought DTE Energy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in DTE Energy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

