Have Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Andrew Balson, recently sold a substantial US$5.4m worth of stock at a price of US$386 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 18%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Domino's Pizza

In fact, the recent sale by Andrew Balson was the biggest sale of Domino's Pizza shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$393). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 18% of Andrew Balson's stake.

In the last year Domino's Pizza insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:DPZ Insider Trading Volume July 28th 2022

Does Domino's Pizza Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Domino's Pizza insiders own about US$80m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Domino's Pizza Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Domino's Pizza is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Domino's Pizza has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

