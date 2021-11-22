Have Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Vice Chairman of the Board, C. H. Chen, recently sold a substantial US$2.3m worth of stock at a price of US$109 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 17%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Diodes

In fact, the recent sale by Independent Vice Chairman of the Board C. H. Chen was not their only sale of Diodes shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$4.8m worth of shares at a price of US$96.65 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$110. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 29% of C. H. Chen's holding.

Diodes insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:DIOD Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Diodes

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Diodes insiders own 2.6% of the company, currently worth about US$128m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Diodes Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Diodes shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Diodes is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Diodes. For example - Diodes has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

