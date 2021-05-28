Have DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Sumi Shrishrimal recently sold a substantial US$518k worth of stock at a price of US$355 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 9.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DexCom

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman, Kevin Sayer, for US$14m worth of shares, at about US$362 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$362. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in DexCom didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:DXCM Insider Trading Volume May 28th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. DexCom insiders own about US$208m worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DexCom Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that DexCom is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for DexCom (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

