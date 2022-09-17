Have Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President of Global Sales & Customer Operations, William Scannell, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$40.20 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 15% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dell Technologies

In fact, the recent sale by President of Global Sales & Customer Operations William Scannell was not their only sale of Dell Technologies shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$57.00 per share in a -US$8.8m sale. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$37.96. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Dell Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:DELL Insider Trading Volume September 17th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Dell Technologies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Dell Technologies insiders own 1.1% of the company, currently worth about US$300m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dell Technologies Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Dell Technologies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Dell Technologies is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

