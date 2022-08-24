Have Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Stuart Pratt, the Director recently netted about US$873k selling shares at an average price of US$4.98. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Danimer Scientific

In fact, the recent sale by Stuart Pratt was the biggest sale of Danimer Scientific shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$4.35. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:DNMR Insider Trading Volume August 24th 2022

Does Danimer Scientific Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Danimer Scientific insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$58m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Danimer Scientific Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Danimer Scientific stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Danimer Scientific. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Danimer Scientific (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

