Have Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Richard Ehst, the President & COO recently netted about US$1.2m selling shares at an average price of US$35.11. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 19%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Customers Bancorp

In fact, the recent sale by Richard Ehst was the biggest sale of Customers Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$35.04. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Customers Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CUBI Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Customers Bancorp insiders own about US$96m worth of shares. That equates to 8.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Customers Bancorp Tell Us?

Insiders sold Customers Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Customers Bancorp makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Customers Bancorp is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

