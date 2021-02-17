Have Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that a Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) insider, Steven Issa, recently sold US$79k worth of stock for US$26.92 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 12%, hardly encouraging.

Customers Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Head of Corporate Development & Director Samvir Sidhu bought US$261k worth of shares at a price of US$20.85 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$26.76. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In total, Customers Bancorp insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CUBI Insider Trading Volume February 18th 2021

Insider Ownership of Customers Bancorp

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Customers Bancorp insiders own 8.4% of the company, worth about US$72m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Customers Bancorp Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Customers Bancorp is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Customers Bancorp. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Customers Bancorp (including 1 which is concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

