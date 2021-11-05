Have Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Group Executive Vice President of Culture & People Development - Frost Bank, Candace Wolfshohl, recently sold a substantial US$1.0m worth of stock at a price of US$129 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 21% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cullen/Frost Bankers

The Independent Director, Carlos Alvarez, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.3m worth of shares at a price of US$107 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$133. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 12% of Carlos Alvarez's holding.

In total, Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CFR Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Does Cullen/Frost Bankers Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders own 3.8% of the company, worth about US$322m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Cullen/Frost Bankers Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Cullen/Frost Bankers makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Cullen/Frost Bankers you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

