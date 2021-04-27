Have CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that John Zillmer, the Independent Chairman recently netted about US$1.8m selling shares at an average price of US$103. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 11%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CSX

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Mark Wallace, sold US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$89.44 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$102, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 53% of Mark Wallace's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$56k for 950.00 shares. But they sold 82.33k shares for US$7.2m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of CSX shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CSX Insider Trading Volume April 27th 2021

Insider Ownership of CSX

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.09% of CSX shares, worth about US$69m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CSX Insiders?

Insiders sold CSX shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CSX. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of CSX.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

