Have Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Michelle Poole, recently sold a substantial US$588k worth of stock at a price of US$80.26 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 4.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Crocs

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Ronald Frasch, for US$5.1m worth of shares, at about US$155 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$77.11. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$4.5m for 60.80k shares. On the other hand they divested 56.48k shares, for US$8.1m. In total, Crocs insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$143. We are not joyful about insider selling. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is US$77.11). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:CROX Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Crocs

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Crocs insiders own 3.6% of the company, currently worth about US$172m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Crocs Tell Us?

Insiders sold Crocs shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Crocs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

