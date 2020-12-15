Have Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Russell Miller, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.9m selling shares at an average price of US$377. That sale reduced their total holding by 41% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Costco Wholesale Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP, Joseph Portera, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$348 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$374. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 33% of Joseph Portera's holding.

In the last year Costco Wholesale insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:COST Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Costco Wholesale insiders own about US$2.9b worth of shares (which is 1.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Costco Wholesale Insiders?

Insiders sold Costco Wholesale shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Costco Wholesale is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Costco Wholesale. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Costco Wholesale.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

