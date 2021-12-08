Have CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Jeffrey Michael, recently sold a substantial US$2.8m worth of stock at a price of US$189 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 7.3%.

CorVel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Jeffrey Michael is the biggest insider sale of CorVel shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$197). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.3% of Jeffrey Michael's holding.

In the last year CorVel insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CRVL Insider Trading Volume December 8th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. CorVel insiders own about US$363m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The CorVel Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought CorVel stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since CorVel is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for CorVel that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

