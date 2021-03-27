Have Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Willis Johnson, the Founder & Executive Chairman recently netted about US$25m selling shares at an average price of US$108. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 1.3%.

Copart Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Founder & Executive Chairman Willis Johnson was not their only sale of Copart shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$89.68 per share in a -US$98m sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$107. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 5.8% of Willis Johnson's stake.

In the last year Copart insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CPRT Insider Trading Volume March 27th 2021

I will like Copart better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Copart

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Copart insiders own about US$2.7b worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Copart Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Copart has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

