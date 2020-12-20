Have Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CEO & Director, A. Adair, recently sold a substantial US$36m worth of stock at a price of US$121 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 3.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Copart

The Founder & Executive Chairman, Willis Johnson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$98m worth of shares at a price of US$89.68 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$122). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.8% of Willis Johnson's holding.

Insiders in Copart didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CPRT Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Copart insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$3.3b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Copart Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Copart stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Copart you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

