Have CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that James Brock, the CEO, President & Director recently netted about US$3.4m selling shares at an average price of US$67.60. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 13%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CONSOL Energy

In fact, the recent sale by James Brock was the biggest sale of CONSOL Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$72.26). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 13% of James Brock's stake.

In the last year CONSOL Energy insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:CEIX Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership Of CONSOL Energy

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. CONSOL Energy insiders own about US$51m worth of shares. That equates to 2.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CONSOL Energy Insiders?

Insiders sold CONSOL Energy shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that CONSOL Energy is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CONSOL Energy. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of CONSOL Energy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

