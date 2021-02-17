Have ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Michael Kempner, recently sold US$495k worth of stock at US$22.50 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 5.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ConnectOne Bancorp

The Independent Director, Frank Huttle, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$15.55 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$22.71). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 32% of Frank Huttle's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 9.25k shares for US$127k. But insiders sold 131.41k shares worth US$2.2m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of ConnectOne Bancorp shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$17.08. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CNOB Insider Trading Volume February 18th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ConnectOne Bancorp insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$107m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ConnectOne Bancorp Insiders?

The stark truth for ConnectOne Bancorp is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ConnectOne Bancorp you should know about.

