Have Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Vice President, James Draughn, recently sold US$224k worth of stock at US$44.86 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

Community Trust Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director M. Parrish made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$300k worth of shares at a price of US$41.50 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$44.39. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 12.00k shares worth US$500k. But they sold 20.54k shares for US$909k. In total, Community Trust Bancorp insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CTBI Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

I will like Community Trust Bancorp better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Community Trust Bancorp insiders own 4.6% of the company, worth about US$37m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Community Trust Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Community Trust Bancorp is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Community Trust Bancorp is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Community Trust Bancorp (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

But note: Community Trust Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.