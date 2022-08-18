Have Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder & Director, Martin Cohen, recently sold a substantial US$4.7m worth of stock at a price of US$77.51 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 0.6% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Cohen & Steers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Co-Founder & Director Martin Cohen was not their only sale of Cohen & Steers shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$9.6m worth of shares at a price of US$80.20 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$76.50. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Cohen & Steers didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:CNS Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Cohen & Steers

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cohen & Steers insiders own 49% of the company, currently worth about US$1.8b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cohen & Steers Tell Us?

Insiders sold Cohen & Steers shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Cohen & Steers is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cohen & Steers. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cohen & Steers (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

