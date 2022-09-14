Have Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shareholders haven't noticed that the CFO and Senior VP – Audit & Operations, Thaddeus Weed, recently sold US$254k worth of stock at US$52.35 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 8.3%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Cogent Communications Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by CFO and Senior VP – Audit & Operations Thaddeus Weed was not their only sale of Cogent Communications Holdings shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$293k worth of shares at a price of US$60.49 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$53.15. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Cogent Communications Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:CCOI Insider Trading Volume September 14th 2022

I will like Cogent Communications Holdings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Cogent Communications Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cogent Communications Holdings insiders own about US$285m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cogent Communications Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Cogent Communications Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Cogent Communications Holdings is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cogent Communications Holdings. For example, Cogent Communications Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course Cogent Communications Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.