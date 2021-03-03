Have Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., Sheryl Kennedy, recently netted US$62k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$59.34. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 16%, hardly encouraging.

Cogent Communications Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, David Bath, for US$475k worth of shares, at about US$86.45 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$57.61. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Cogent Communications Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CCOI Insider Trading Volume March 4th 2021

Does Cogent Communications Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cogent Communications Holdings insiders own about US$304m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cogent Communications Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Cogent Communications Holdings has 5 warning signs (3 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

