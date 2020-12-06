Have Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Revenue Officer & VP of Global Sales, James Bubeck, recently sold US$222k worth of stock at US$57.94 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 9.9%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Cogent Communications Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, David Bath, for US$475k worth of shares, at about US$86.45 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$58.27. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Cogent Communications Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CCOI Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cogent Communications Holdings insiders own about US$297m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cogent Communications Holdings Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Cogent Communications Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cogent Communications Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Cogent Communications Holdings has 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

