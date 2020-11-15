Have Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Scott Sandell, the Lead Independent Director recently netted about US$5.5m selling shares at an average price of US$64.10. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 7.1%.

Cloudflare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Patrick Kerins, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$9.8m worth of shares at a price of US$40.03 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$63.77, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Patrick Kerins's holding.

In the last year Cloudflare insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NET Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Does Cloudflare Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Cloudflare insiders own 23% of the company, worth about US$4.4b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cloudflare Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Cloudflare stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Cloudflare that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

