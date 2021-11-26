Have Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that an insider of Clean Harbors, Inc., Jeffrey Knapp, recently netted US$55k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$109. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 8.7%.

Clean Harbors Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, Alan McKim, for US$3.1m worth of shares, at about US$103 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$111). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 0.8% of Alan McKim's stake.

In the last year Clean Harbors insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CLH Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

I will like Clean Harbors better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Clean Harbors

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Clean Harbors insiders own about US$455m worth of shares (which is 7.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Clean Harbors Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Clean Harbors shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Clean Harbors is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Clean Harbors.

But note: Clean Harbors may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

