Have Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Gordon Samson recently sold a substantial US$2.1m worth of stock at a price of US$23.27 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 8.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clarivate

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Sheryl von Blucher, sold US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$26.00 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$23.90. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Clarivate than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CLVT Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Clarivate insiders own 4.7% of the company, currently worth about US$723m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Clarivate Tell Us?

An insider sold Clarivate shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Clarivate and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

