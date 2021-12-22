Have Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) should probably be aware that the Executive VP, Michael Cavalier, recently divested US$146k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$16.30 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cinemark Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President of Cinemark International LLC, Valmir Fernandes, for US$300k worth of shares, at about US$24.98 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$17.23). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Cinemark Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CNK Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Cinemark Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cinemark Holdings insiders own about US$246m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cinemark Holdings Tell Us?

An insider sold Cinemark Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Cinemark Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

