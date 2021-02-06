Have Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) should probably be aware that the CEO, President & Director, James Oliviero, recently divested US$412k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$3.47 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.6% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Checkpoint Therapeutics

Notably, that recent sale by James Oliviero is the biggest insider sale of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$3.52, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 3.6% of James Oliviero's holding.

Insiders in Checkpoint Therapeutics didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:CKPT Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Checkpoint Therapeutics insiders own 6.7% of the company, worth about US$16m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Checkpoint Therapeutics Insiders?

Insiders sold Checkpoint Therapeutics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Checkpoint Therapeutics.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.