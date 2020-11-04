Have Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that James Foster, the Chairman recently netted about US$5.1m selling shares at an average price of US$232. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 9.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Charles River Laboratories International

Notably, that recent sale by Chairman James Foster was not the only time they sold Charles River Laboratories International shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$218 per share in a -US$5.2m sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$249). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 8.6%of James Foster's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Charles River Laboratories International shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CRL Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2020

Insider Ownership of Charles River Laboratories International

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Charles River Laboratories International insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$190m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Charles River Laboratories International Insiders?

The stark truth for Charles River Laboratories International is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Charles River Laboratories International makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Charles River Laboratories International that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

