Have ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Chairman, Timothy Buckley, recently sold US$449k worth of stock at US$25.68 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 19% in their holding.

ChannelAdvisor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder & Director, Mitchell Wingo, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$13.99 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$25.63, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 36% of Mitchell Wingo's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 24.15k shares for US$127k. But they sold 157.50k shares for US$2.0m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of ChannelAdvisor shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ECOM Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that ChannelAdvisor insiders own 2.8% of the company, worth about US$21m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The ChannelAdvisor Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold ChannelAdvisor shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, ChannelAdvisor makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - ChannelAdvisor has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

