Have Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) should probably be aware that the President, Michael Bless, recently divested US$452k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$11.76 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 24% in their holding.

Century Aluminum Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by President Michael Bless was not the only time they sold Century Aluminum shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$10.27 per share in a -US$814k sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$10.72. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 29%of Michael Bless's holding.

In total, Century Aluminum insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CENX Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2020

Insider Ownership of Century Aluminum

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.7% of Century Aluminum shares, worth about US$6.5m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Century Aluminum Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Century Aluminum. While conducting our analysis, we found that Century Aluminum has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

