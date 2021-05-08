Have CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of CBIZ, Inc., Todd Slotkin, recently netted US$68k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$34.16. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 4.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CBIZ

The Senior VP & CFO, Ware Grove, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$149k worth of shares at a price of US$24.80 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$34.92). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.4% of Ware Grove's holding.

Insiders in CBIZ didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CBZ Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

Does CBIZ Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 4.8% of CBIZ shares, worth about US$89m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The CBIZ Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since CBIZ is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CBIZ. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with CBIZ and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

