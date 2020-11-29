Have Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior Executive VP & Chief Administrative Officer of Cathay Bank, Irwin Wong, recently sold US$251k worth of stock at US$31.00 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 11% in their holding.

Cathay General Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Dunson Cheng, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$676k worth of shares at a price of US$37.62 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$30.38. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Cathay General Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Cathay General Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cathay General Bancorp insiders own 4.9% of the company, currently worth about US$118m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cathay General Bancorp Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Cathay General Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cathay General Bancorp. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Cathay General Bancorp and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

