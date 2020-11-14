Have Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) should probably be aware that the Senior VP, Steven Fasman, recently divested US$245k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$101 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 3.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Catalent Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Steven Fasman was the biggest sale of Catalent shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$105, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 3.2% of Steven Fasman's stake.

In total, Catalent insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CTLT Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2020

Does Catalent Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Catalent insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$88m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Catalent Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Catalent stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Catalent makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Catalent (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

