Have Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive Chair of the Board, John Chiminski, recently sold a substantial US$4.0m worth of stock at a price of US$103 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 14%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Catalent

Notably, that recent sale by John Chiminski is the biggest insider sale of Catalent shares that we've seen in the last year. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$92.28. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Catalent didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:CTLT Insider Trading Volume August 30th 2022

I will like Catalent better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Catalent

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Catalent insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$83m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Catalent Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Catalent. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Catalent you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

