Have Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Executive VP & Chief Lending Officer of Cambridge Bancorp, Martin Millane, recently netted US$98k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$66.00. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 8.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cambridge Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Leon Palandjian bought US$158k worth of shares at a price of US$52.82 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$69.58), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 19.44k shares for US$1.1m. On the other hand they divested 1.49k shares, for US$98k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Cambridge Bancorp insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:CATC Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2020

Insider Ownership of Cambridge Bancorp

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cambridge Bancorp insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 2.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cambridge Bancorp Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Cambridge Bancorp stock, than buying, in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Cambridge Bancorp you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

