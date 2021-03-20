Have Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Gregory Conaway, recently sold US$395k worth of stock at US$39.52 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 23% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Callon Petroleum

Notably, that recent sale by Gregory Conaway is the biggest insider sale of Callon Petroleum shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$37.58. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CPE Insider Trading Volume March 20th 2021

I will like Callon Petroleum better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Callon Petroleum

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.4% of Callon Petroleum shares, worth about US$41m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Callon Petroleum Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Callon Petroleum you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

