Have Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) should probably be aware that a company insider, Sylvester Johnson, recently divested US$337k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$50.99 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Callon Petroleum

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Gregory Conaway, for US$395k worth of shares, at about US$39.52 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$53.83, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 23% of Gregory Conaway's holding.

Callon Petroleum insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CPE Insider Trading Volume January 7th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares, worth about US$61m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Callon Petroleum Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Callon Petroleum stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Callon Petroleum has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

