Have Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) should probably be aware that the Chief Financial Officer, Steven Cochran, recently divested US$131k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$1,741 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.0% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cable One

The Senior VP, Peter Witty, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$727k worth of shares at a price of US$1,818 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$1,746. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Cable One shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CABO Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

Insider Ownership of Cable One

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cable One insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$1.1b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cable One Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Cable One is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cable One. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Cable One (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

