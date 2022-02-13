Have Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Business First Bancshares, Inc., Steven White, recently netted US$81k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$26.90. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 7.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Business First Bancshares

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Mark Folse, for US$435k worth of shares, at about US$29.00 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$26.88. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 17.89k shares for US$454k. On the other hand they divested 37.26k shares, for US$977k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Business First Bancshares than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BFST Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 7.4% of Business First Bancshares shares, worth about US$41m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Business First Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Business First Bancshares is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Business First Bancshares is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Business First Bancshares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

