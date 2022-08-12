Have Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Robert Lloyd, the Executive VP recently netted about US$663k selling shares at an average price of US$65.48. However, that sale only accounted for 7.7% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brown & Brown

In fact, the recent sale by Robert Lloyd was the biggest sale of Brown & Brown shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$66.54). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 7.7% of Robert Lloyd's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 18.47k shares for US$1.1m. On the other hand they divested 17.18k shares, for US$1.1m. Overall, Brown & Brown insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BRO Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

Does Brown & Brown Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Brown & Brown insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$3.2b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Brown & Brown Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Brown & Brown stock, than buying, in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Brown & Brown and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

