Have Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CEO, President, Stephen Schwartz, recently sold a substantial US$1.9m worth of stock at a price of US$69.62 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 6.9% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brooks Automation

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & CFO, Lindon Robertson, for US$3.4m worth of shares, at about US$41.49 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$67.18. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 42% of Lindon Robertson's stake.

In the last year Brooks Automation insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BRKS Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Brooks Automation insiders own 2.3% of the company, currently worth about US$114m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Brooks Automation Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Brooks Automation stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Brooks Automation is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Brooks Automation and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.