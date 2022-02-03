Have Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, David Chapin, recently sold US$169k worth of stock at US$16.94 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 8.5%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brookline Bancorp

In fact, the recent sale by David Chapin was the biggest sale of Brookline Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$17.02). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 8.5% of David Chapin's holding.

Brookline Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Brookline Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Brookline Bancorp insiders own about US$37m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Brookline Bancorp Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Brookline Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Brookline Bancorp is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Brookline Bancorp. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Brookline Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

