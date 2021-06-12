Have Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Senior Vice President of Human Resources of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc., Molly Wiegel, recently netted US$99k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$24.64. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 14%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Broadstone Net Lease

Notably, that recent sale by Molly Wiegel is the biggest insider sale of Broadstone Net Lease shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$25.17). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 14% of Molly Wiegel's stake.

In the last year Broadstone Net Lease insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BNL Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

I will like Broadstone Net Lease better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Broadstone Net Lease Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares, worth about US$91m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Broadstone Net Lease Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Broadstone Net Lease (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course Broadstone Net Lease may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

