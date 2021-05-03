Have Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Harriet Edelman, recently sold US$316k worth of stock at US$70.30 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 15% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brinker International

The Independent Chairman of the Board, Joseph DePinto, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$805k worth of shares at a price of US$51.10 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$67.13, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18% of Joseph DePinto's holding.

In total, Brinker International insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EAT Insider Trading Volume May 3rd 2021

Insider Ownership of Brinker International

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Brinker International insiders own about US$50m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Brinker International Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Brinker International (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

