Have Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Joseph DePinto, the Independent Chairman of the Board recently netted about US$805k selling shares at an average price of US$51.10. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 18%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brinker International

In fact, the recent sale by Joseph DePinto was the biggest sale of Brinker International shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$48.60. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 11.43k shares for US$371k. But they sold 53.14k shares for US$2.4m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Brinker International shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EAT Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.8% of Brinker International shares, worth about US$40m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Brinker International Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Brinker International, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Brinker International you should be aware of, and 1 of these shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

