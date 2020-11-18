Have BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Frank McCormick recently sold a substantial US$4.3m worth of stock at a price of US$42.76 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 7.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BridgeBio Pharma

Notably, that recent sale by Frank McCormick is the biggest insider sale of BridgeBio Pharma shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$43.35. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:BBIO Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

Does BridgeBio Pharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. BridgeBio Pharma insiders own 9.2% of the company, currently worth about US$487m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BridgeBio Pharma Tell Us?

An insider sold BridgeBio Pharma shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for BridgeBio Pharma you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

