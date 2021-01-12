Have bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) should probably be aware that the President, Nick Leschly, recently divested US$470k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$45.05 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At bluebird bio

In fact, the recent sale by Nick Leschly was the biggest sale of bluebird bio shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$50.40, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.8% of Nick Leschly's holding.

Insiders in bluebird bio didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BLUE Insider Trading Volume January 12th 2021

Does bluebird bio Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.5% of bluebird bio shares, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At bluebird bio Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - bluebird bio has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

