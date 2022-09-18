Have Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Founder of Blue Star Foods Corp., John Keeler, recently netted US$74k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$1.08. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 0.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blue Star Foods

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Nubar Herian bought US$375k worth of shares at a price of US$7.87 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.86). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Nubar Herian. We note that Nubar Herian was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:BSFC Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Blue Star Foods insiders own about US$13m worth of shares (which is 62% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Blue Star Foods Tell Us?

An insider sold Blue Star Foods shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Blue Star Foods.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

