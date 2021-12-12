Have Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Matthew Salzberg, the Co-Founder recently netted about US$2.2m selling shares at an average price of US$11.71. However, that sale only accounted for 5.3% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blue Apron Holdings

Notably, that recent sale by Matthew Salzberg is the biggest insider sale of Blue Apron Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$9.36. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 24.79k shares for US$176k. But insiders sold 266.18k shares worth US$3.1m. Matthew Salzberg divested 266.18k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$11.67. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:APRN Insider Trading Volume December 12th 2021

Does Blue Apron Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 13% of Blue Apron Holdings shares, worth about US$40m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Blue Apron Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold Blue Apron Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Blue Apron Holdings. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Blue Apron Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

